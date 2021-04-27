Health Dept: 103 active COVID-19 cases on Monday

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Monday afternoon, Wyandot County Public Health reported 103 active cases of COVID-19 in Wyandot County. The cumulative case count since March 2020 is 2,296. This includes 1,766 lab-confirmed cases, 492 probable cases and 38 suspect cases based on positive antibody tests.

There is currently on patient hospitalized for COVID-19 with a cumulative count of 155 hospitalizations. Of the reported individuals there have been 53 deaths and 2,140 patients have completed their isolation period.

Wyandot County currently is at a level three (red) on the Ohio Public Health Advisory System. At level three, there is very high exposure and spread and county residents are asked to limit activities as much as possible.

Two COVID-19 vaccine clinics will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday and Friday at the Wyandot County Fairgrounds dining hall this week. The clinics are open to anyone age 18 or older who would like to receive the Moderna vaccine.

View the Ohio Department of Health’s COVID-19 vaccine dashboard at coronavirus.ohio.gov.

Monday, the Ohio Department of Health reported 1,065,702 confirmed and probable cases, 55,813 hospitalizations and 19,122 deaths in Ohio.

For additional statewide case information, download the COVID Summary data spreadsheet at coronavirus.ohio.gov/static/COVIDSummaryData.csv.

The Ohio Department of Health has created a dashboard which provides both local and regional data at coronavirus.ohio.gov/wps/portal/gov/covid-19/home/dashboard.

Antibody testing currently is available to the public. As Wyandot County Public Health receives the results of these tests, it will be reported using specific criteria. If the patient received a positive antibody test and had been in close contact with a lab-confirmed case, linked to a community outbreak or exhibited symptoms of COVID-19, the case will be labeled as probable.A positive antibody test result meeting none of these conditions will be considered a suspected case.

For more information on antibody tests, visit cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/testing/serology-overview.html.

Additional information is available at the ODH information line by calling 833-4-ASK-ODH and at the CDC’s website cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/.