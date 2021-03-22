Hancock County increasing vaccine distribution efforts

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















FINDLAY — With the increase of COVID-19 vaccine doses being designated for Hancock County, Hancock Public Health and Blanchard Valley Health System will begin partnering with several local companies to expand distribution efforts through “Closed Point of Dispensing” sites.

The list of companies, who achieve CPOD status, will be announced in the near future. These corporate partners will have medical staff on site and must register with the State of Ohio to establish a vaccination center on their campuses.

Currently, these new CPOD sites will be closed to the general public. Strategic planning will continue in order to develop additional open points of distribution for the general public to access. Employees who are eligible for the CPOD appointments will be contacted directly by the company for which they work. With engagement of community partners in the vaccine response comes the opportunity to preserve local resources and launch a more robust and a sustained vaccination effort throughout Hancock County.

Eligible groups can still schedule appointments by contacting HPH at 419-424-7105. Press the No. 1 at the phone prompt to schedule an appointment to get vaccinated at one of the community clinics held weekly at Hancock Public Health and Blanchard Valley Hospital. Check hancockpublichealth.com and bvhealthsystem.org for more information on locations of vaccines in and around Hancock County.