COVID cases at 159 on Monday

Monday, Wyandot County Public Health reported 159 active cases of COVID-19 in Wyandot County. The cumulative case count since March 2020 is 2,013. This includes 1,580 lab-confirmed cases, 408 probable cases, and 25 suspect cases based on positive antibody tests.

There are currently two patients hospitalized for COVID-19 with a cumulative count of 140 hospitalizations. Of the reported individuals, there have been 51 deaths and 1,803 patients have completed their isolation period.

Continue to practice social distancing, wear face coverings in public, clean and disinfect regularly, monitor health daily and wash hands frequently.

Wyandot County currently is at a level three (red) on the Ohio Public Health Advisory System. At level three, there is very high exposure and spread and county residents are asked to limit activities as much as possible.

A website for Wyandot County residents to preregister for the COVID-19 vaccine is available at wyandotgetvaccinated.com.