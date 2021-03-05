COVID-19 cases in Wyandot County jump back over 100-case threshold

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Thursday, Wyandot County Public Health reported 106 active cases of COVID-19 in Wyandot County. The cumulative case count since March 2020 is 2,117. This includes 1,646 lab-confirmed cases, 441 probable cases, and 30 suspect cases based on positive antibody tests.

There are currently two patients hospitalized for COVID-19 with a cumulative count of 143 hospitalizations. Of the reported individuals, there have been 47 deaths and 1,964 patients have completed their isolation period. Due to changes in reporting of deaths by the Ohio Department of Health, Wyandot COVID deaths decreased from 53 to 47.

Continue to practice social distancing, wear face coverings in public, clean and disinfect regularly, monitor health daily and wash hands frequently.

Wyandot County currently is at a level three (red) on the Ohio Public Health Advisory System. At level three, there is very high exposure and spread and county residents are asked to limit activities as much as possible.

A website for Wyandot County residents to preregister for the COVID-19 vaccine is available at wyandotgetvaccinated.com. Those who are preregistered will be contacted by the health department over the phone or by Drug Mart by text or call to schedule an appointment when a vaccine is available. Currently ages 65 and up are being scheduled. The next group will cover those with early childhood conditions that are carried into adulthood.

Tuesday, the Ohio Department of Health reported 970,583 confirmed and probable cases, 50,503 hospitalizations and 16,750 deaths in Ohio.

For additional statewide case information, download the COVID Summary data spreadsheet at coronavirus.ohio.gov/static/COVIDSummaryData.csv.

The Ohio Department of Health has created a dashboard which provides both local and regional data at coronavirus.ohio.gov/wps/portal/gov/covid-19/home/dashboard.

A statewide mandated face covering order is in place. All individuals in Ohio must wear facial coverings in public at all times.

— At an indoor location that is not a residence.

— Outdoors, but unable to maintain 6-foot social distance from people who are not household members.

— Waiting for, riding, driving, or operating public transportation, such as a taxi, a car service, or a private car used for ride-sharing.

The order only requires those 10 years old or older to wear a mask.

Additional exclusions include:

— Those with a medical condition or a disability or those communicating with someone with a disability.

— Those who are actively exercising or playing sports.

— Those who are officiants at religious services.

— Those who are actively involved in public safety.

— Those who are actively eating or drinking.

Antibody testing currently is available to the public. As Wyandot County Public Health receives the results of these tests, it will be reported using specific criteria. If the patient received a positive antibody test and had been in close contact with a lab-confirmed case, linked to a community outbreak or exhibited symptoms of COVID-19, the case will be labeled as probable. A positive antibody test result meeting none of these conditions will be considered a suspected case.

For more information on antibody tests, visit cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/testing/serology-overview.html.

Additional information is available at the ODH information line by calling 833-4-ASK-ODH and at the CDC’s website cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/.