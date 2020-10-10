County returns to orange level two

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Thursday, Wyandot County returned to level 2 (orange) on the Ohio Public Health Advisory System. At level 2, there is increased exposure and spread and county residents are asked to exercise a high degree of caution.

Indicators met include the new cases per capita and non-congregate cases. With 16 new cases over the past two weeks, Wyandot’s cases per 100K was at 73.49. Non-congregate cases, are those that come from different areas rather than one area such as a nursing home. In the past three weeks 100% of the cases have been considered non-congregate.

Friday, Wyandot County Public Health reported 23 active cases in the county with a cumulative case count from March of 240. This includes 214 lab-confirmed cases, 16 probable cases and 10 additional probable cases based on positive antibody tests for Wyandot County.

Of the reported individuals, one is currently hospitalized and a total of 17 hospitalizations have occurred. There have been 13 deaths and 204 people have recovered.

Friday, the Ohio Department of Health reported 166,102 confirmed and probable cases, 16,301 hospitalizations and 4,994 deaths in Ohio.