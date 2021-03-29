Appointments for COVID vaccines open at WMH

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Wyandot Memorial Hospital has several openings on its schedule for COVID-19 vaccinations the week of March 29.

The hospital is administering the COVID-19 vaccine to anyone eligible under the Ohio Department of Health’s COVID-19 Vaccination Program.

Eligible individuals may call the hospital’s COVID call line at 419-294-4991, ext. COVID (2684), to schedule an appointment or for more information.

The ODH eligibility guidelines are available online at coronavirus.ohio.gov/wps/portal/gov/covid-19/covid-19-vaccination-program.