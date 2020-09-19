Another COVID death reported Thursday, active cases down to 8

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Thursday, Wyandot County Public Health reported the 12th death of a Wyandot County resident due to COVID-19. The individual died outside of Wyandot County in late August and after further review by the Ohio Department of Health, it was determined that COVID-19 contributed to the person’s death.

Friday there were a total of 200 coronavirus cases in the county, including 177 lab-confirmed cases, 13 probable cases and 10 additional probable cases based on positive antibody tests for Wyandot County.

Of the reported individuals, one is currently hospitalized and a total of 16 hospitalizations have occurred. There have been 12 deaths and 180 recoveries. Eight cases are considered active.

Do not rely on the number of positive tests to determine when to take protection seriously. Practice social distancing, wear face coverings in public and self-quarantine when possible.

Wyandot County is currently at to level 1 (yellow) on the Ohio Public Health Advisory System. At level 1, there is active exposure and spread and county residents are asked to follow all current health orders. The advisory system is updated weekly on Thursdays.

Friday, the Ohio Department of Health reported 142,596 confirmed and probable cases, 14,687 hospitalizations and 4,608 deaths in Ohio.

For additional statewide case information, download the COVID Summary data spreadsheet at coronavirus.ohio.gov/static/COVIDSummaryData.csv.

The Ohio Department of Health has created a dashboard which provides both local and regional data at coronavirus.ohio.gov/wps/portal/gov/covid-19/home/dashboard.

Antibody testing currently is available to the public. As Wyandot County Public Health receives the results of these tests, it will be reported using specific criteria. If the patient received a positive antibody test and had been in close contact with a lab-confirmed case, linked to a community outbreak or exhibited symptoms of COVID-19, the case will be labeled as probable. A positive antibody test result meeting none of these conditions will be considered a suspected case.

For more information on antibody tests, visit cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/testing/serology-overview.html.

Learn about responsible protocols for all businesses at coronavirus.ohio.gov/wps/portal/gov/covid-19/responsible-restart-ohio/Responsible-Protocols/.

A full list of sector specific operating requirements is available at coronavirus.ohio.gov/wps/portal/gov/covid-19/responsible-restart-ohio/sector-specific-operating-requirements/sector-specific-operating-requirements.