Active virus cases now at 34 total

Friday, Wyandot County Public Health reported 34 active cases in the county with a cumulative case count from March of 325. This includes 283 lab-confirmed cases, 32 probable cases and 10 additional probable cases based on positive antibody tests for Wyandot County.

One patient is currently hospitalized. A total of 26 hospitalizations have occurred. There have been 13 deaths and 278 people have recovered.

Wyandot County currently is at a level two (orange) on the Ohio Public Health Advisory System. At level two, there is increased exposure and spread and county residents are asked to exercise a high degree of caution.