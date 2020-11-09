Active cases up to 68 over weekend

Friday afternoon, Wyandot County Public Health reported the 14 COVID-19 related death in Wyandot County.

As of Monday morning there are 68 active cases in the county with a cumulative case count from March of 402. This includes 342 lab-confirmed cases, 50 probable cases and 10 additional probable cases based on positive antibody tests for Wyandot County.

Of the reported individuals, four are currently hospitalized and a total of 31 hospitalizations have occurred. There have been 14 deaths and 320 people have recovered.

Wyandot County currently is at a level two (orange) on the Ohio Public Health Advisory System. At level two, there is increased exposure and spread and county residents are asked to exercise a high degree of caution.

Continue to practice social distancing, to wear face coverings in public, to clean and disinfect regularly, to monitor health daily and to wash hands frequently.

Sunday, the Ohio Department of Health reported 250,268 confirmed and probable cases, 20,497 hospitalizations and 5,517 deaths in Ohio.

For additional statewide case information, download the COVID Summary data spreadsheet at coronavirus.ohio.gov/static/COVIDSummaryData.csv.

The Ohio Department of Health has created a dashboard which provides both local and regional data at coronavirus.ohio.gov/wps/portal/gov/covid-19/home/dashboard.

A statewide mandated face covering order is in effect. Based upon this order, Wyandot County Public Health encourages citizens to comply with the requirements in order to reduce the spread of the novel coronavirus.