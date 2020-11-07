Active cases up to 57 as of Friday Posted on November 7, 2020 0 Spread the Love - Share this Post! Friday at 11 a.m., Wyandot County Public Health reported 57 active cases in the county with a cumulative case count from March of 370. This includes 319 lab-confirmed cases, 41 probable cases and 10 additional probable cases based on positive antibody tests for Wyandot County. Of the reported individuals, four are currently hospitalized and a total of 30 hospitalizations have occurred. There have been 13 deaths and 300 people have recovered. Wyandot County currently is at a level two (orange) on the Ohio Public Health Advisory System. At level two, there is increased exposure and spread and county residents are asked to exercise a high degree of caution. Continue to practice social distancing, to wear face coverings in public, to clean and disinfect regularly, to monitor health daily and to wash hands frequently. Spread the Love - Share this Post!