Active cases up to 57 as of Friday

Friday at 11 a.m., Wyandot County Public Health reported 57 active cases in the county with a cumulative case count from March of 370. This includes 319 lab-confirmed cases, 41 probable cases and 10 additional probable cases based on positive antibody tests for Wyandot County.

Of the reported individuals, four are currently hospitalized and a total of 30 hospitalizations have occurred. There have been 13 deaths and 300 people have recovered.

Wyandot County currently is at a level two (orange) on the Ohio Public Health Advisory System. At level two, there is increased exposure and spread and county residents are asked to exercise a high degree of caution.

Continue to practice social distancing, to wear face coverings in public, to clean and disinfect regularly, to monitor health daily and to wash hands frequently.