Active cases up to 50 on Wednesday

Wednesday, Wyandot County Public Health reported 50 active cases in the county with a cumulative case count from March of 357. This includes 310 lab-confirmed cases, 37 probable cases and 10 additional probable cases based on positive antibody tests for Wyandot County.

Of the reported individuals, three are currently hospitalized and a total of 29 hospitalizations have occurred. There have been 13 deaths and 294 people have recovered.

Wyandot County currently is at a level two (orange) on the Ohio Public Health Advisory System. At level two, there is increased exposure and spread and county residents are asked to exercise a high degree of caution.

Continue to practice social distancing, to wear face coverings in public, to clean and disinfect regularly, to monitor health daily and to wash hands frequently.

Wednesday, the Ohio Department of Health reported 230,209 confirmed and probable cases, 19,801 hospitalizations and 5,428 deaths in Ohio.

For additional statewide case information, download the COVID Summary data spreadsheet at coronavirus.ohio.gov/static/COVIDSummaryData.csv.

The Ohio Department of Health has created a dashboard which provides both local and regional data at coronavirus.ohio.gov/wps/portal/gov/covid-19/home/dashboard.