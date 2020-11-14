Active cases jump to 138 Friday in Wyandot County

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Friday as of 8:15 a.m., Wyandot County Public Health reported 138 active cases in Wyandot County. The cumulative case count since March is 488 and includes 415 lab-confirmed cases, 63 probable cases and 10 additional probable cases based on positive antibody tests.

There are currently three patients hospitalized. A total of 39 hospitalizations have occurred. There have been 15 deaths and 350 recoveries.

Wyandot County currently is at a level two (orange) on the Ohio Public Health Advisory System. At level two, there is increased exposure and spread and county residents are asked to exercise a high degree of caution.

The county has met three indicators to register as an orange county. The indicators include new cases per capita with the state reporting 104 cases over the past two weeks giving Wyandot County 477.68 cases per 100K. The county also has seen a sustained increase in new cases over a seven day average and additionally met the non-congregate cases indicator, with nearly 93% of cases coming from non-congregate settings.