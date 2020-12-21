Active cases at 439 over the weekend in Wyandot County

Monday morning, Wyandot County Public Health reported 439 active cases in Wyandot County. The cumulative case count since March is 1,394 and includes 1,166 lab-confirmed cases, 214 probable cases and 14 additional probable cases based on positive antibody tests.

There are currently 15 patients hospitalized. A total of 107 hospitalizations have occurred. There have been 27 deaths and 928 recoveries.

Wyandot County currently is at a level three (red) on the Ohio Public Health Advisory System. At level three, there is very high exposure and spread and county residents are asked to limit activities as much as possible. Wyandot County currently has the highest incidence rate per capita in the state.

Continue to practice social distancing, to wear face coverings in public, to clean and disinfect regularly, to monitor health daily and to wash hands frequently.

Sunday, the Ohio Department of Health reported 622,806 confirmed and probable cases, 34,747 hospitalizations and 8,047 deaths in Ohio.

For additional statewide case information, download the COVID Summary data spreadsheet at coronavirus.ohio.gov/static/COVIDSummaryData.csv.

The Ohio Department of Health has created a dashboard which provides both local and regional data at coronavirus.ohio.gov/wps/portal/gov/covid-19/home/dashboard.

A statewide mandated face covering order is in place. All individuals in Ohio must wear facial coverings in public at all times.

— At an indoor location that is not a residence.

— Outdoors, but unable to maintain 6-foot social distance from people who are not household members.

— Waiting for, riding, driving, or operating public transportation, such as a taxi, a car service, or a private car used for ride-sharing.

The order only requires those 10 years old or older to wear a mask. Additional exclusions include:

— Those with a medical condition or a disability or those communicating with someone with a disability.

— Those who are actively exercising or playing sports.

— Those who are officiants at religious services.

— Those who are actively involved in public safety.

— Those who are actively eating or drinking.