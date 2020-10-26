Active cases at 30 on Monday

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Monday morning, Wyandot County Public Health reported 30 active cases in the county with a cumulative case count from March of 302. This includes 266 lab-confirmed cases, 26 probable cases and 10 additional probable cases based on positive antibody tests for Wyandot County.

Of the reported individuals, three are currently hospitalized and a total of 26 hospitalizations have occurred. There have been 13 deaths and 259 people have recovered.

Wyandot County currently is at a level two (orange) on the Ohio Public Health Advisory System. At level two, there is increased exposure and spread and county residents are asked to exercise a high degree of caution.

Continue to practice social distancing, to wear face coverings in public, to clean and disinfect regularly, to monitor health daily and to wash hands frequently.

Sunday, the Ohio Department of Health reported 198,115 confirmed and probable cases, 18,095 hospitalizations and 5,206 deaths in Ohio.

For additional statewide case information, download the COVID Summary data spreadsheet at coronavirus.ohio.gov/static/COVIDSummaryData.csv.

The Ohio Department of Health has created a dashboard which provides both local and regional data at coronavirus.ohio.gov/wps/portal/gov/covid-19/home/dashboard.