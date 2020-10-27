Active cases at 30 on Monday

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Monday afternoon, Wyandot County Public Health reported 29 active cases in the county with a cumulative case count from March of 303 This includes 266 lab-confirmed cases, 27 probable cases and 10 additional probable cases based on positive antibody tests for Wyandot County.

Of the reported individuals, two are currently hospitalized and a total of 26 hospitalizations have occurred. There have been 13 deaths and 261 people have recovered.

Wyandot County currently is at a level two (orange) on the Ohio Public Health Advisory System. At level two, there is increased exposure and spread and county residents are asked to exercise a high degree of caution.

Continue to practice social distancing, to wear face coverings in public, to clean and disinfect regularly, to monitor health daily and to wash hands frequently.

Monday, the Ohio Department of Health reported 200,231 confirmed and probable cases, 18,235 hospitalizations and 5,217 deaths in Ohio.

For additional statewide case information, download the COVID Summary data spreadsheet at coronavirus.ohio.gov/static/COVIDSummaryData.csv.

The Ohio Department of Health has created a dashboard which provides both local and regional data at coronavirus.ohio.gov/wps/portal/gov/covid-19/home/dashboard.

Antibody testing currently is available to the public. As Wyandot County Public Health receives the results of these tests, it will be reported using specific criteria. If the patient received a positive antibody test and had been in close contact with a lab-confirmed case, linked to a community outbreak or exhibited symptoms of COVID-19, the case will be labeled as probable. A positive antibody test result meeting none of these conditions will be considered a suspected case.

For more information on antibody tests, visit cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/testing/serology-overview.html.