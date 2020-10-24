Active cases at 26 Posted on October 24, 2020 0 Spread the Love - Share this Post! Friday, Wyandot County Public Health reported 26 active cases in the county with a cumulative case count from March of 298. This includes 264 lab-confirmed cases, 24 probable cases and 10 additional probable cases based on positive antibody tests for Wyandot County. Of the reported individuals, three are currently hospitalized and a total of 26 hospitalizations have occurred. There have been 13 deaths and 259 people have recovered. Spread the Love - Share this Post!