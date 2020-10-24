Active cases at 26

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Friday, Wyandot County Public Health reported 26 active cases in the county with a cumulative case count from March of 298. This includes 264 lab-confirmed cases, 24 probable cases and 10 additional probable cases based on positive antibody tests for Wyandot County.

Of the reported individuals, three are currently hospitalized and a total of 26 hospitalizations have occurred. There have been 13 deaths and 259 people have recovered.