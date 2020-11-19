Active cases at 131 in county Thursday

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Wednesday, Wyandot County Public Health reported 131 active cases in Wyandot County. The cumulative case count since March is 574 and includes 500 lab-confirmed cases, 63 probable cases and 11 additional probable cases based on positive antibody tests.

There are currently five patients hospitalized. A total of 45 hospitalizations have occurred. There have been 15 deaths and 428 recoveries.

Wyandot County currently is at a level two (orange) on the Ohio Public Health Advisory System. At level two, there is increased exposure and spread and county residents are asked to exercise a high degree of caution.

Continue to practice social distancing, to wear face coverings in public, to clean and disinfect regularly, to monitor health daily and to wash hands frequently.

With thousands of cases pending review, the Ohio Department of Health reported its Wednesday numbers were incomplete. So far, updates to the website indicate 318,828 confirmed and probable cases, 23,217 hospitalizations and 5,827 deaths in Ohio. Those numbers are likely to change as ODH workers are able to complete cases that are pending review.

For additional statewide case information, download the COVID Summary data spreadsheet at coronavirus.ohio.gov/static/COVIDSummaryData.csv.

The Ohio Department of Health has created a dashboard which provides both local and regional data at coronavirus.ohio.gov/wps/portal/gov/covid-19/home/dashboard.

Antibody testing currently is available to the public. As Wyandot County Public Health receives the results of these tests, it will be reported using specific criteria. If the patient received a positive antibody test and had been in close contact with a lab-confirmed case, linked to a community outbreak or exhibited symptoms of COVID-19, the case will be labeled as probable. A positive antibody test result meeting none of these conditions will be considered a suspected case.

For more information on antibody tests, visit cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/testing/serology-overview.html.

A statewide mandated face covering order is in place. All individuals in Ohio must wear facial coverings in public at all times.

— At an indoor location that is not a residence.

— Outdoors, but unable to maintain 6-foot social distance from people who are not household members.

— Waiting for, riding, driving, or operating public transportation, such as a taxi, a car service, or a private car used for ride-sharing.