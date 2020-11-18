Active cases at 123 Tuesday afternoon

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Tuesday, Wyandot County Public Health reported 123 active cases in Wyandot County. The cumulative case count since March is 550 and includes 475 lab-confirmed cases, 64 probable cases and 11 additional probable cases based on positive antibody tests.

There are currently nine patients hospitalized. A total of 39 hospitalizations have occurred. There have been 15 deaths and 412 recoveries.

Wyandot County currently is at a level two (orange) on the Ohio Public Health Advisory System. At level two, there is increased exposure and spread and county residents are asked to exercise a high degree of caution.

Continue to practice social distancing, to wear face coverings in public, to clean and disinfect regularly, to monitor health daily and to wash hands frequently.

Tuesday, the Ohio Department of Health reported 312,443 confirmed and probable cases, 22,846 hospitalizations and 5,772 deaths in Ohio.

For additional statewide case information, download the COVID Summary data spreadsheet at coronavirus.ohio.gov/static/COVIDSummaryData.csv.

The Ohio Department of Health has created a dashboard which provides both local and regional data at coronavirus.ohio.gov/wps/portal/gov/covid-19/home/dashboard.