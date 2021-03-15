96 active COVID cases Monday

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Monday morning, Wyandot County Public Health reported 96 active cases of COVID-19 in Wyandot County. The cumulative case count since March 2020 is 2,155. This includes 1,667 lab-confirmed cases, 458 probable cases, and 30 suspect cases based on positive antibody tests.

There are currently four patients hospitalized for COVID-19 with a cumulative count of 145 hospitalizations. Of the reported individuals there have been 50 deaths and 2,009 patients have completed their isolation period. Due to changes in reporting of deaths by the Ohio Department of Health, Wyandot COVID deaths decreased from 53 to 50. There may be more fluctuations as ODH continues to review death certificate information.

Continue to practice social distancing, wear face coverings in public, clean and disinfect regularly, monitor health daily and wash hands frequently.

Wyandot County currently is at a level three (red) on the Ohio Public Health Advisory System. At level three, there is very high exposure and spread and county residents are asked to limit activities as much as possible.

A website for Wyandot County residents to preregister for the COVID-19 vaccine is available at wyandotgetvaccinated.com. Those who are preregistered will be contacted by the health department over the phone or by Drug Mart by text or call to schedule an appointment when a vaccine is available.

Sunday, the Ohio Department of Health reported 989,191 confirmed and probable cases, 51,551 hospitalizations and 17,871 deaths in Ohio.