96 active COVID-19 cases Thursday

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Thursday, Wyandot County Public Health reported 96 active cases of COVID-19 in Wyandot County. The cumulative case count since March 2020 is 2,289. This includes 1,761 lab-confirmed cases, 490 probable cases and 38 suspect cases based on positive antibody tests.

There are currently two patients hospitalized for COVID-19 with a cumulative count of 155 hospitalizations. Of the reported individuals there have been 53 deaths and 2,140 patients have completed their isolation period.