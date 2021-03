93 active COVID-19 cases reported

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Wednesday, Wyandot County Public Health reported 93 active cases of COVID-19 in Wyandot County. The cumulative case count since March 2020 is 2,104. This includes 1,633 lab-confirmed cases, 442 probable cases, and 29 suspect cases based on positive antibody tests.

There are currently no patients hospitalized for COVID-19 with a cumulative count of 141 hospitalizations. Of the reported individuals, there have been 47 deaths and 1,964 patients have completed their isolation period. Due to changes in reporting of deaths by the Ohio Department of Health, Wyandot COVID deaths decreased from 53 to 47.