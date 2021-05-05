82 active COVID-19 cases reported Monday afternoon

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Tuesday, Wyandot County Public Health reported 82 active cases of COVID-19 in Wyandot County. The cumulative case count since March 2020 is 2,306. This includes 1,774 lab-confirmed cases, 493 probable cases and 39 suspect cases based on positive antibody tests.

There is currently one patient hospitalized for COVID-19 with a cumulative count of 160 hospitalizations. Of the reported individuals there have been 53 deaths and 2,171 patients have completed their isolation period.

Two COVID-19 vaccination clinics are planned for this week from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday and Friday at the Wyandot County Fairgrounds dining hall. The clinics are open to those 18 and older who would like to receive the Moderna vaccine.

Additionally, Ohio Northern University’s HealthWise mobile unit will host a Johnson & Johnson vaccine clinic from 4-6 p.m. Tuesday at Carey Exempted Village Schools, 2016 Blue Devil Drive, Carey. Appointments can be made at gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov.

Wyandot County currently is at a level three (red) on the Ohio Public Health Advisory System. At level three, there is very high exposure and spread and county residents are asked to limit activities as much as possible.

Tuesday, the Ohio Department of Health reported 1,077,284 confirmed and probable cases, 56,846 hospitalizations and 19,344 deaths in Ohio.

For additional statewide case information, download the COVID Summary data spreadsheet at coronavirus.ohio.gov/static/COVIDSummaryData.csv.

The Ohio Department of Health has created a dashboard which provides both local and regional data at coronavirus.ohio.gov/wps/portal/gov/covid-19/home/dashboard.

Antibody testing currently is available to the public. As Wyandot County Public Health receives the results of these tests, it will be reported using specific criteria. If the patient received a positive antibody test and had been in close contact with a lab-confirmed case, linked to a community outbreak or exhibited symptoms of COVID-19, the case will be labeled as probable. A positive antibody test result meeting none of these conditions will be considered a suspected case.

For more information on antibody tests, visit cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/testing/serology-overview.html.

Additional information is available at the ODH information line by calling 833-4-ASK-ODH and at the CDC’s website cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/.