80 active COVID-19 cases reported Monday afternoon

Monday afternoon, Wyandot County Public Health reported 80 active cases of COVID-19 in Wyandot County. The cumulative case count since March 2020 is 2,304. This includes 1,773 lab-confirmed cases, 493 probable cases and 38 suspect cases based on positive antibody tests.

There are currently two patients hospitalized for COVID-19 with a cumulative count of 157 hospitalizations. Of the reported individuals there have been 53 deaths and 2,171 patients have completed their isolation period.

Two COVID-19 vaccination clinics are planned for this week from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday and Friday at the Wyandot County Fairgrounds dining hall. The clinics are open to those 18 and older who would like to receive the Moderna vaccine.

Additionally, Ohio Northern University’s HealthWise mobile unit will host a Johnson & Johnson vaccine clinic from 4-6 p.m. Tuesday at Carey Exempted Village Schools, 2016 Blue Devil Drive, Carey. Appointments can be made at gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov.

Wyandot County currently is at a level three (red) on the Ohio Public Health Advisory System. At level three, there is very high exposure and spread and county residents are asked to limit activities as much as possible.

Monday, the Ohio Department of Health reported 1,075,999 confirmed and probable cases, 56,642 hospitalizations and 19,284 deaths in Ohio.

For additional statewide case information, download the COVID Summary data spreadsheet at coronavirus.ohio.gov/static/COVIDSummaryData.csv.

The Ohio Department of Health has created a dashboard which provides both local and regional data at coronavirus.ohio.gov/wps/portal/gov/covid-19/home/dashboard.

Antibody testing currently is available to the public. As Wyandot County Public Health receives the results of these tests, it will be reported using specific criteria. If the patient received a positive antibody test and had been in close contact with a lab-confirmed case, linked to a community outbreak or exhibited symptoms of COVID-19, the case will be labeled as probable. A positive antibody test result meeting none of these conditions will be considered a suspected case.

For more information on antibody tests, visit cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/testing/serology-overview.html.

Additional information is available at the ODH information line by calling 833-4-ASK-ODH and at the CDC’s website cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/.