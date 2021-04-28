76 active COVID cases on Tuesday

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Tuesday, Wyandot County Public Health reported 76 active cases of COVID-19 in Wyandot County. The cumulative case count since March 2020 is 2,300. This includes 1,769 lab-confirmed cases, 493 probable cases and 38 suspect cases based on positive antibody tests.

There are currently two patients hospitalized for COVID-19 with a cumulative count of 156 hospitalizations. Of the reported individuals there have been 53 deaths and 2,171 patients have completed their isolation period.

Wyandot County currently is at a level three (red) on the Ohio Public Health Advisory System. At level three, there is very high exposure and spread and county residents are asked to limit activities as much as possible.

Two COVID-19 vaccine clinics will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. today and Friday at the Wyandot County Fairgrounds dining hall. The clinics are open to anyone age 18 or older who would like to receive the Moderna vaccine.