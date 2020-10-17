Home Local News COVID-19 39 active cases reported in county, 5 hospitalized

Posted on October 17, 2020
Friday, Wyandot County Public Health reported 39 active cases in the county with a cumulative case count from March of 276. This includes 244 lab-confirmed cases, 22 probable cases and 10 additional probable cases based on positive antibody tests for Wyandot County.

Of the reported individuals, five are currently hospitalized and a total of 23 hospitalizations have occurred. There have been 13 deaths and 224 people have recovered.

Wyandot County currently is at a level two (orange) on the Ohio Public Health Advisory System. At level two, there is increased exposure and spread and county residents are asked to exercise a high degree of caution.


