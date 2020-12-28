30th COVID death reported Monday, 12 now hospitalized

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Monday morning, Wyandot County Public Health reported the 30th COVID-19 death in Wyandot County. It asked the public “to be vigilant in protecting themselves and each other as this virus rapidly spreads through our community.”

As of Monday morning there were 531 active cases of COVID-19 in Wyandot County.

The cumulative case count since March 2020 is 1,542. This includes 1,290 lab-confirmed cases, 230 probable cases, and 22 probable cases based on positive antibody tests.

There are currently 12 patients hospitalized for COVID-19 with a cumulative count of 117 hospitalizations. Of the reported individuals, there have been 30 deaths and 981 recoveries.

Continue to practice social distancing, wear face coverings in public, clean and disinfect regularly, monitor health daily and wash hands frequently.

Wyandot County currently is at a level three (red) on the Ohio Public Health Advisory System. At level three, there is very high exposure and spread and county residents are asked to limit activities as much as possible. Wyandot County currently has the highest incidence rate per capita in the state.

Sunday, the Ohio Department of Health has reported 670,525 confirmed and probable cases, 36,786 hospitalizations, and 8,509 deaths in Ohio.

For additional statewide case information, download the COVID Summary data spreadsheet at coronavirus.ohio.gov/static/COVIDSummaryData.csv.

The Ohio Department of Health has created a dashboard which provides both local and regional data at coronavirus.ohio.gov/wps/portal/gov/covid-19/home/dashboard.

A statewide mandated face covering order is in place. All individuals in Ohio must wear facial coverings in public at all times.

— At an indoor location that is not a residence.

— Outdoors, but unable to maintain 6-foot social distance from people who are not household members.

— Waiting for, riding, driving, or operating public transportation, such as a taxi, a car service, or a private car used for ride-sharing.