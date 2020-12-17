25th COVID death reported in county

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Wednesday, Wyandot County Public Health reported the 25th COVID-19 death in Wyandot County. It asked the public to be vigilant in protecting each other as the virus “rapidly spreads” through the community.

As of Wednesday there were 391 active cases in Wyandot County. The cumulative case count since March is 1,255 and includes 1,069 lab-confirmed cases, 172 probable cases and 14 additional probable cases based on positive antibody tests.

There are currently 14 patients hospitalized. A total of 89 hospitalizations have occurred. There have been 25 deaths and 839 recoveries.

Wyandot County currently is at a level two (orange) on the Ohio Public Health Advisory System. At level two, there is increased exposure and spread and county residents are asked to exercise a high degree of caution.

Continue to practice social distancing, to wear face coverings in public, to clean and disinfect regularly, to monitor health daily and to wash hands frequently.

Wednesday, the Ohio Department of Health reported 584,766 confirmed and probable cases, 33,375 hospitalizations and 7,777 deaths in Ohio.

For additional statewide case information, download the COVID Summary data spreadsheet at coronavirus.ohio.gov/static/COVIDSummaryData.csv.

The Ohio Department of Health has created a dashboard which provides both local and regional data at coronavirus.ohio.gov/wps/portal/gov/covid-19/home/dashboard.

Antibody testing currently is available to the public. As Wyandot County Public Health receives the results of these tests, it will be reported using specific criteria. If the patient received a positive antibody test and had been in close contact with a lab-confirmed case, linked to a community outbreak or exhibited symptoms of COVID-19, the case will be labeled as probable. A positive antibody test result meeting none of these conditions will be considered a suspected case.

For more information on antibody tests, visit cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/testing/serology-overview.html.

A statewide mandated face covering order is in place. All individuals in Ohio must wear facial coverings in public at all times.

— At an indoor location that is not a residence.

— Outdoors, but unable to maintain 6-foot social distance from people who are not household members.

— Waiting for, riding, driving, or operating public transportation, such as a taxi, a car service, or a private car used for ride-sharing.

The order only requires those 10 years old or older to wear a mask. Additional exclusions include:

— Those with a medical condition or a disability or those communicating with someone with a disability.

— Those who are actively exercising or playing sports.

— Those who are officiants at religious services.

— Those who are actively involved in public safety.

— Those who are actively eating or drinking.

Additional information is available at the ODH information line by calling 833-4-ASK-ODH and at the CDC’s website cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/.