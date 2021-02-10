144 active cases reported Tuesday

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Tuesday, Wyandot County Public Health reported 144 active cases of COVID-19 in Wyandot County. The cumulative case count since March 2020 is 2,044. This includes 1,595 lab-confirmed cases, 424 probable cases, and 25 suspect cases based on positive antibody tests.

There are currently two patients hospitalized for COVID-19 with a cumulative count of 141 hospitalizations. Of the reported individuals, there have been 51 deaths and 1,849 patients have completed their isolation period.

Continue to practice social distancing, wear face coverings in public, clean and disinfect regularly, monitor health daily and wash hands frequently.

Wyandot County currently is at a level three (red) on the Ohio Public Health Advisory System. At level three, there is very high exposure and spread and county residents are asked to limit activities as much as possible.

A website for Wyandot County residents to preregister for the COVID-19 vaccine is available at wyandotgetvaccinated.com. Those who are preregistered will be contacted by the health department over the phone or by Drug Mart by text or call to schedule an appointment when a vaccine is available. Currently ages 75 and up are being scheduled. The next group will cover those 70 and up.

Tuesday, the Ohio Department of Health reported 925,350 confirmed and probable cases, 47,853 hospitalizations and 11,793 deaths in Ohio.

For additional statewide case information, download the COVID Summary data spreadsheet at coronavirus.ohio.gov/static/COVIDSummaryData.csv.

The Ohio Department of Health has created a dashboard which provides both local and regional data at coronavirus.ohio.gov/wps/portal/gov/covid-19/home/dashboard.