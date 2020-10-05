13th COVID death in county reported over the weekend

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Monday morning, Wyandot County Public Health reported the 13 COVID-19 related death in Wyandot County

As of 9 a.m. Monday, there were 13 active cases in the county with a cumulative case count from March of 223. This includes 198 lab-confirmed cases, 15 probable cases and 10 additional probable cases based on positive antibody tests for Wyandot County.

Of the reported individuals, one is currently hospitalized and a total of 17 hospitalizations have occurred. There have been 13 deaths and 197 people have been released from isolation.

Do not rely on the number of positive tests to determine when to take protection seriously. Practice social distancing, wear face coverings in public and self-quarantine when possible.

Wyandot County is currently at to level 1 (yellow) on the Ohio Public Health Advisory System. At level 1, there is active exposure and spread and county residents are asked to follow all current health orders. The advisory system is updated weekly on Thursdays.

Sunday, the Ohio Department of Health reported 158,907 confirmed and probable cases, 15,767 hospitalizations and 4,925 deaths in Ohio.

For additional statewide case information, download the COVID Summary data spreadsheet at coronavirus.ohio.gov/static/COVIDSummaryData.csv.

The Ohio Department of Health has created a dashboard which provides both local and regional data at coronavirus.ohio.gov/wps/portal/gov/covid-19/home/dashboard.