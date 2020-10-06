13th COVID death in county reported over the weekend

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Monday afternoon, Wyandot County Public Health reported 13 active cases in the county with a cumulative case count from March of 223. This includes 198 lab-confirmed cases, 15 probable cases and 10 additional probable cases based on positive antibody tests for Wyandot County.

Of the reported individuals, one is currently hospitalized and a total of 17 hospitalizations have occurred. There have been 13 deaths and 197 people have recovered.

Do not rely on the number of positive tests to determine when to take protection seriously. Practice social distancing, wear face coverings in public and self-quarantine when possible.

Wyandot County is currently at to level 1 (yellow) on the Ohio Public Health Advisory System. At level 1, there is active exposure and spread and county residents are asked to follow all current health orders. The advisory system is updated weekly on Thursdays.

Monday, the Ohio Department of Health reported 159,964 confirmed and probable cases, 15,840 hospitalizations and 4,931 deaths in Ohio.

For additional statewide case information, download the COVID Summary data spreadsheet at coronavirus.ohio.gov/static/COVIDSummaryData.csv.

The Ohio Department of Health has created a dashboard which provides both local and regional data at coronavirus.ohio.gov/wps/portal/gov/covid-19/home/dashboard.

A statewide mandated face covering order is in effect. Based upon this order, Wyandot County Public Health encourages citizens to comply with the requirements in order to reduce the spread of the novel coronavirus.

According to the order, all individuals in Ohio must wear facial coverings in public at all times.

Antibody testing currently is available to the public. As Wyandot County Public Health receives the results of these tests, it will be reported using specific criteria. If the patient received a positive antibody test and had been in close contact with a lab-confirmed case, linked to a community outbreak or exhibited symptoms of COVID-19, the case will be labeled as probable. A positive antibody test result meeting none of these conditions will be considered a suspected case.

For more information on antibody tests, visit cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/testing/serology-overview.html.