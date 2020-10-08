12 active COVID cases reported in county Wednesday

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Wednesday, Wyandot County Public Health reported 12 active cases in the county with a cumulative case count from March of 228. This includes 202 lab-confirmed cases, 16 probable cases and 10 additional probable cases based on positive antibody tests for Wyandot County.

Of the reported individuals, one is currently hospitalized and a total of 17 hospitalizations have occurred. There have been 13 deaths and 203 people have recovered.

Continue to practice social distancing, to wear face coverings in public, to clean and disinfect regularly, to monitor health daily and to wash hand frequently.

Wyandot County is currently at to level 1 (yellow) on the Ohio Public Health Advisory System. At level 1, there is active exposure and spread and county residents are asked to follow all current health orders. The advisory system is updated weekly on Thursdays.

Wednesday, the Ohio Department of Health reported 162,723 confirmed and probable cases, 16,091 hospitalizations and 4,970 deaths in Ohio.

For additional statewide case information, download the COVID Summary data spreadsheet at coronavirus.ohio.gov/static/COVIDSummaryData.csv.

The Ohio Department of Health has created a dashboard which provides both local and regional data at coronavirus.ohio.gov/wps/portal/gov/covid-19/home/dashboard.

Antibody testing currently is available to the public. As Wyandot County Public Health receives the results of these tests, it will be reported using specific criteria. If the patient received a positive antibody test and had been in close contact with a lab-confirmed case, linked to a community outbreak or exhibited symptoms of COVID-19, the case will be labeled as probable. A positive antibody test result meeting none of these conditions will be considered a suspected case.

For more information on antibody tests, visit cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/testing/serology-overview.html.