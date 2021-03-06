106 active cases reported on Friday

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Friday, Wyandot County Public Health reported 106 active cases of COVID-19 in Wyandot County. The cumulative case count since March 2020 is 2,120. This includes 1,649 lab-confirmed cases, 441 probable cases, and 30 suspect cases based on positive antibody tests.

There are currently two patients hospitalized for COVID-19 with a cumulative count of 143 hospitalizations. Of the reported individuals there have been 50 deaths and 1,964 patients have completed their isolation period. Due to changes in reporting of deaths by the Ohio Department of Health, Wyandot COVID deaths decreased from 53 to 50.