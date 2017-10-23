Shasteen, Oler, Stillberger, Vargo advance

Upper girls finish 6th at Amman’s Park district

GALION — Upper Sandusky’s Madelyn Shasteen and Mohawk’s Destini Oler, Anna Stillberger and Jared Vargo qualified for regionals out of the Amman’s Reservoir Park cross country district meet Saturday.

Oler had the top individual result, finishing fifth in the Division III district 1 race in 20:25.26. Teammate Stillberger was ninth in 20:52.48.

As a team, the Warriors came in seventh with 173 points. Brooke Hannam finished 41st in 23:23.10. Normally the team’s No. 3 runner, Madison Fredritz struggled in the last half of the race and finished 69th in 26:15.26. Taylor Lawhorn was 73rd in 27:05.76.

For Wynford, Tricia Zender was 47th in 23:53.80, Ashlee Zender was 55th in 24:39.33, and Katie Tuck was 59th in 25:04.65. Morgan Beaschler came in 65th in 25:43.83, and Hannah Weithman was 74th in 27:09.36.

Hopewell-Loudon won the district by edging Huron, 78-81. New London was close behind in third place with 85 points, and Sandusky St. Mary came in fourth with 108 points to advance to regionals.

Huron’s Grace Moser won in 19:45.50.

In the Division II girls race, Shasteen came in 13th in 20:42.67. Adriane Weininger was five spots shy of regional qualifying with a 21st-place finish in 21:26.85, while Gracie Manns came in 25th in 21:40.42. Emma Brown was 37th in 22:20.87, and Madison McLaughlin took 40th place in 22:44.36.

The Rams finished sixth with 134 points, missing regional qualifying as a team by two places. Lexington won by a large margin with 34 points. Ontario edged Edison, 82-85, for second, and Bellevue came in fourth with 105 points.

Edison’s Abby Lesniak was first in 19:20.67.

Vargo finished 14th for Mohawk’s boys in 17:40.38 in the Division III district 1 race. Also for the Warriors, Isaiah Aurand was 32nd in 18:27.50, Isaac Ward came in 36th in 18:43.46, Austin England took 44th place in 19:16.73, and Hunter Gottfried was 58th in 20:39.87.

In the same race, Wynford’s Tim Chandler missed regional qualifying by four spots, coming in 20th in 18:02.20. Seth Karcher finished 22nd in 18:04.59, Ryan Stevely was 30th in 18:26.66, Noah Smith placed 33rd in 18:36.01, and Ethan Hall was 47th in 19:21.96.

New London was the winner with a 78-85 advantage over Hopewell-Loudon, while Ashland Crestview was third with 86 points and Norwalk St. Paul fourth with 88 points.

St. Paul’s Jared Arnold won the race in 16:33.86.

Upper Sandusky finished 12th with 283 points. Shelby won, 46-53, over Lexington. Edison was third with 87 points, and Huron was fourth with 122 points.

Troy Mawer led the Rams with a 34th-place finish in 18:02.31. Andrew Kurtz came in 44th in 18:23.41, and Allans Ramos was 53rd in 18:43.65. Emery Pahl took 68th place in 19:03.14, and Justin Herring was 84th in 19:49.54.

Ryan Johnston of Lexington won in 15:30.05.

The regional meet is Saturday at Hedges-Boyer Park in Tiffin. Oler and Stillberger will run in the Division III girls race at 11 a.m. with the top 32 finishers advancing to state. Shasteen will compete in the Division II girls race at 11:45 a.m. with the top 16 finishers moving onto state. Vargo’s Division III boys race is set for 1:30 p.m. with the top 28 individuals advancing.

———

Girls

Division II

Team results

Lexington 34, 2. Ontario 82, 3. Edison 85, 4. Bellevue 105, 5. Willard 131, 6. Upper Sandusky 134, 7. Shelby 170, 8. Galion 233, 9. Vermilion 236, 10. Perkins 242, 11. Oak Harbor 259, 12. Port Clinton 281.

Individual results

Upper Sandusky: 13. Shasteen 20:42.67, 21. Weininger 21:26.85, 25. Manns 21:40.42, 37. Brown 22:20.87, 40. McLaughlin 22:44.36, 54. Plymale 23:40.37, 67. Lee 24:15.13.

Winner: Lesniak (Edison) 19:20.67.

Division III district 1

Team results

Hopewell-Loudon 78, 2. Huron 81, 3. New London 85, 4. Sandusky St. Mary 108, 5. Woodmore 128, 6. Ashland Crestview 169, 7. Mohawk 173, 8. Lakota 183, 9. Monroeville 185, 10. Wynford 260, 11. Old Fort 275.

Individual results

Mohawk: 5. Oler 20:25.26, 9. Stillberger 20:52.48, 41. Hannam 23:23.10, 69. Fredritz 26:15.26, 73. Lawhorn 27:05.76, 80. Daniel 32:17.04.

Wynford: 47. T. Zender 23:53.80, 55. A. Zender 24:39.33, 59. Tuck 25:04.65, 65. Beachler 25:43.83, 74. Weithman 27:09.36.

Winner: Moser (Huron) 19:45.50.

Boys

Division II

Team results

Shelby 46, 2. Lexington 53, 3. Edison 87, 4. Huron 122, 5. Perkins 175, 6. Willard 219, 7. Ontario 230, 8. Bellevue 249, 9. Oak Harbor 260, 10. Galion 265, 11. Bucyrus 278, 12. Upper Sandusky 283, 13. Port Clinton 297, 14. Vermilion 307, 15. Fostoria 406, 16. Clear Fork 460.

Individual results

Upper Sandusky: 34. Mawer 18:02.31, 44. Kurtz 18:23.41, 53. Ramos 18:43.65, 68. Pahl 19:03.14, 84. Herring 19:49.54, 85. Rothlisberger 19:51.25, 86. Sammet 19:54.60.

Winner: R. Johnston (Lexington) 15:30.05.

Division III District 1

Team results

New London 78, 2. Hopewell-Loudon 85, 3. Ashland Crestview 86, 4. Norwalk St. Paul 88, 5. Fremont St. Joseph 136, 6. Wynford 147, 7. Plymouth 158, 8. Mohawk 176, 9. Mansfield St. Peter’s 221, 10. Lucas 249, 11. Margaretta 298.

Individual results

Wynford: 20. Chandler 18:02.20, 22. Karcher 18:04.59, 30. Stevely 18:26.66, 33. Smith 18:36.01, 47. Hall 19:21.96, 48. Flohr 19:23.61, 51. Schiefer 19:31.24.

Mohawk: 14. Vargo 17:40.38, 32. Aurand 18:27.50, 36. Ward 18:43.46, 44. England 19:16.73, 58. Gottfried 20:39.87, 75. Lacey 21:44.97, 79. Dietrich 22:24.16.

Winner: Arnold (St. Paul) 16:33.86.