SYCAMORE — Zelma E. McDaniel, formerly of rural Nevada, died at 1:45 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016 at Wyandot County Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Upper Sandusky. She was 93.
The funeral is at noon Saturday at Walton-Moore Funeral Home, Sycamore, with the Rev. Matt Garrabrant officiating.
Burial will follow at Union Salem United Methodist Church Cemetery.
Visitation is from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at the funeral home.
Memorials may be made to Union Salem United Methodist Church, Wyandot County Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center or an organization of the donor’s choice in care of Walton-Moore Funeral Home, PO Box 350, Sycamore OH 44882.