SYCAMORE — Zelma E. McDaniel, formerly of rural Nevada, died at 1:45 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016 at Wyandot County Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Upper Sandusky. She was 93.

The funeral is at noon Saturday at Walton-Moore Funeral Home, Sycamore, with the Rev. Matt Garrabrant officiating.

Burial will follow at Union Salem United Methodist Church Cemetery.

Visitation is from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at the funeral home.

Memorials may be made to Union Salem United Methodist Church, Wyandot County Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center or an organization of the donor’s choice in care of Walton-Moore Funeral Home, PO Box 350, Sycamore OH 44882.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story...

Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online!

Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!