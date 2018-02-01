SYCAMORE — Willis “Willie” H. Burnside, of 5740 S. CR 19, Tiffin, died at 8 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2018, at home. He was 83.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Saturday at Harmony United Methodist Church with the Rev. Matt Garrabrant officiating.

Burial will follow at Bethel Cemetery, Seneca County, where the Sycamore American Legion Post No. 250 will conduct a military graveside service.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Friday at Walton-Moore Funeral Home, Sycamore, and 10-11 a.m. Saturday at the church prior to the funeral service.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Harmony United Methodist Church Handicap Door Accessory Fund in care of Walton-Moore Funeral Home, P.O. Box 350, Sycamore, OH 44882.

Online expressions of sympathy may be made by visiting waltonmoorefuneralhome.com.

