Home Obituaries William W. Field

William W. Field

Posted on May 12, 2020
0
Spread the Love - Share this Post!
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

William W. Field, age 78, of LaRue, died Saturday, May 9, 2020, at his residence.

A private funeral service will be held. A public graveside committal service will be held at approximately 11 a.m. Thursday in Chandler Cemetery, Marseilles. Visitation is 2-5 p.m. Wednesday at Bringman Clark Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions can be made to Nationwide Children’s Hospital or Marseilles United Methodist Church in care of Bringman Clark Funeral Home, 226 E. Wyandot Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

To send a condolence or share a memory, visit www.BringmanClark.com.

Login



Signup Here
Lost Password

Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story...

Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online!

Subscribe!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

1-Day Access

Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!

Verify Your Subscription


Spread the Love - Share this Post!
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

  • William Field

    Spread the Love - Share this Post!         &n…
    May 11, 2020
    36 second read

  • George E. Mogle

    Spread the Love - Share this Post!         &n…
    May 7, 2020
    2 min read

  • Julia Ann Turner

    Spread the Love - Share this Post!         &n…
    May 7, 2020
    3 min read
Load More In Obituaries
Click To Comment

Leave a Reply