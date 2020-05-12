Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















William W. Field, age 78, of LaRue, died Saturday, May 9, 2020, at his residence.

A private funeral service will be held. A public graveside committal service will be held at approximately 11 a.m. Thursday in Chandler Cemetery, Marseilles. Visitation is 2-5 p.m. Wednesday at Bringman Clark Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions can be made to Nationwide Children’s Hospital or Marseilles United Methodist Church in care of Bringman Clark Funeral Home, 226 E. Wyandot Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

To send a condolence or share a memory, visit www.BringmanClark.com.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story...

Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!