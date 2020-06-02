Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















CAREY — William Sterlie Young, 71, of Findlay, died at 3:56 a.m. Sunday, May 31, 2020, at Bridge Hospice Carey Center in Findlay.

Friends will be received from 10 a.m. to noon Thursday at Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home in Carey. Social distancing and COVID-19 protocol will be followed at all times. Those who are not comfortable attending may leave a memory of Sterlie on the funeral home website, stombaughbatton.com. The family understands and respects the decision. The funeral service is at noon Thursday at the funeral home, with chaplain Steve Sturgeon officiating. Burial will follow in Spring Grove Cemetery, in Carey, where military graveside rites will be conducted by the Carey Honor Guard.

Memorial contributions may be made to Bridge Home Health and Hospice and sent to Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home, 225 W. Findlay St., Carey, OH, 43316.

Online condolences may be sent at www.stombaughbatton.com.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story...

Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!