William Shields

FOREST — William H. Shields, age 75, of Findlay, passed away Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, at his residence.

Visitation is 12-2 p.m. Wednesday at St. Andrew’s United Methodist Church. A funeral service will begin at 2 p.m. at the church with Pastors Cathy Davis and Amy Miller officiating. Visitation also is 10-11:30 a.m. Thursday at Clark Shields Funeral Home with burial to follow at Hueston Cemetery, Forest.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Andrew’s United Methodist Church or Bridge Hospice in care of Clark Shields Funeral Home, 301 S. Patterson St., Forest, OH 45843.

Visit www.shieldsfh.com to view the life tribute DVD, share a memory or send a condolence.

