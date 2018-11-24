William Moore

MARION — William Donald “Don” Moore, age 77, of Frazeysburg, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 20, 2018, at Arlington Care Center in Newark.

Family and friends may gather from 10:30-11:30 a.m. Tuesday at Boyd-Born Funeral Home, 122 W. Columbia St., Marion. A graveside service is noon at Grand Prairie Cemetery with burial to follow.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.boydbornfuneralhome.com.

