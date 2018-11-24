Home Obituaries William Moore

William Moore

Posted on November 24, 2018
0
William Moore
William Moore

MARION — William Donald “Don” Moore, age 77, of Frazeysburg, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 20, 2018, at Arlington Care Center in Newark.

Family and friends may gather from 10:30-11:30 a.m. Tuesday at Boyd-Born Funeral Home, 122 W. Columbia St., Marion. A graveside service is noon at Grand Prairie Cemetery with burial to follow.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.boydbornfuneralhome.com.

Login



Signup Here
Lost Password

Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story...

Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online!

Subscribe!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

1-Day Access

Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!

Verify Your Subscription

  • Joyce Rayburn

    Joyce Rayburn

    LaRUE — Joyce M. Rayburn, 82, of Marion, formerly of Mount Vernon, died Thursday evening, …
    November 24, 2018
    1 min read
  • Clarice K. Harris

    Clarice K. Harris

    Clarice K. Harris, age 93, of Bucyrus, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 20, 2018, at Hea…
    November 23, 2018
    1 min read

  • Leonard Dillion

    Leonard Dillion, age 84, of Upper Sandusky, passed away at 10:13 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 20, 20…
    November 21, 2018
    1 min read
Load More In Obituaries
Click To Comment

Leave a Reply