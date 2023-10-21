William Miller

CAREY — William Roger Miller, Sr., age 81, of Bellefontaine and formerly Carey, passed away at Urbana Health and Rehabilitation Center on Tuesday, October 17, 2023.

Visitation will be held at Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home (225 West Findlay St., Carey) on Saturday, October 21, 2023, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. A funeral will be held, at the funeral home, at 1 p.m. with Pastor Cynthia Morrison. Burial will follow in Spring Grove Cemetery.

Donations may be made in William’s honor to The Urbana Health and Rehabilitation Center or Crossroads Hospice for the wonderful support they provided to William and his family

Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home is honored to serve William’s family. Online condolences may be expressed by visiting www.StombaughBatton.com.

