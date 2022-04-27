William Lambrite

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















William F. Lambrite, age 80, of Upper Sandusky, died April 25, 2022, at his residence.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday at Bringman Clark Funeral Home with the Rev. Betsy Bowen officiating. Interment will follow in Old Mission Cemetery. Visitation is from 4-7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to John Stewart United Methodist Church in care of Bringman Clark Funeral Home, 226 E. Wyandot Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

To extend a condolence or share a memory, visit www.BringmanClark.com

