William L. Evans, age 73, of Upper Sandusky, died at 9:26 p.m. Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, at the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, Columbus.

Funeral services for Bill Evans are 1 p.m. Monday at Lucas-Batton Funeral Home in Upper Sandusky with the Rev. Cynthia Morrison officiating. Burial will be at Old Mission Cemetery, where military graveside rites will be conducted. Visitations will be held from 2-4 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home in Upper Sandusky.

Memorials may be made to the Muscular Dystrophy Association or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and can be sent to Lucas-Batton, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Online condolences may be sent at lucasbatton.com.

