William Kirk

KENTON — William “BJ” Kirk, 47, of Kenton, passed away Aug. 15, 2022, surrounded by loved ones.

Visitation is from 4-7 p.m. Friday at Schindewolf-Stout-Crates Funeral Home. A funeral service is 10 a.m. Saturday at the Christian Missionary Alliance Church with Pastor Tom Hanks officiating. Burial will follow in Grove Cemetery. The family has requested that sports apparel be worn with crocs if you have any.

Memorial contributions may be made in memory of BJ to the Layton Rogers Foundation.

