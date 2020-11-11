Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















SYCAMORE — William H. Sowers Sr., age 80, of 15330 W. Beechwood Road, Findlay, and formerly of Sycamore, died at 12:40 a.m., Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, at Fox Run Manor, Findlay.

A memorial service for Bill is noon Saturday at the Walton-Moore Funeral Home, in Sycamore, with the Rev. Glory Geib officiating. Burial will follow at Pleasant View Cemetery in Sycamore. Visitation is 10 a.m. to noon Saturday before the memorial service. It will be required to wear a mask and social distance on Saturday.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Sycamore American Legion Ballfield in care of Walton-Moore Funeral Home, P.O. Box 350, Sycamore, OH 44882.

Online expressions of sympathy can be made at waltonmoorefuneralhome.com.

