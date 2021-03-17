Home Obituaries William Douglas Searls

William Douglas Searls

Posted on March 17, 2021
William Douglas Searls, of Upper Sandusky, died Mar. 15, 2021, at Fairhaven Health Care Community. He was 63.

A graveside service is 10:30 a.m. Thursday in the Hueston Cemetery, in Forest, with the Rev. Steve Sturgeon officiating. Visitation will be held before the graveside services from 9-10 a.m. Thursday in the Bringman Clark Funeral Home and OSU attire is encouraged.

