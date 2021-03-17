William Douglas Searls Posted on March 17, 2021 0 Spread the Love - Share this Post! William Douglas Searls, of Upper Sandusky, died Mar. 15, 2021, at Fairhaven Health Care Community. He was 63. A graveside service is 10:30 a.m. Thursday in the Hueston Cemetery, in Forest, with the Rev. Steve Sturgeon officiating. Visitation will be held before the graveside services from 9-10 a.m. Thursday in the Bringman Clark Funeral Home and OSU attire is encouraged. Login Login Password Signup Here Lost Password Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story... Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online! Subscribe! OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢! 1-Day Access Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union? NO PURCHASE NECESSARY! If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started! Verify Your Subscription Spread the Love - Share this Post!