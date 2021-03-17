Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















William Douglas Searls, of Upper Sandusky, died Mar. 15, 2021, at Fairhaven Health Care Community. He was 63.

A graveside service is 10:30 a.m. Thursday in the Hueston Cemetery, in Forest, with the Rev. Steve Sturgeon officiating. Visitation will be held before the graveside services from 9-10 a.m. Thursday in the Bringman Clark Funeral Home and OSU attire is encouraged.

