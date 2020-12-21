Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















William David “Scurvey” McDaniel, age 64, of Upper Sandusky, passed away at 11:05 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, at Wyandot Memorial Hospital, Upper Sandusky.

A funeral service for David McDaniel is 3 p.m. Saturday at the Lucas-Batton Funeral Home in Upper Sandusky with Steve Schertzer officiating. Visitation is 1-3 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home. The family requests that casual attire be worn for the services.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Wyandot County Council on Aging, or the Wyandot County Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center and can be sent to Lucas-Batton, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Online condolences may be sent at lucasbatton.com.

