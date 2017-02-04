Home Obituaries William Clady

February 4, 2017
age 73, Sycamore

SYCAMORE — William “Bill” E. Clady, of Sycamore, died at 11:15 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017 at his residence. He was 73.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Walton-Moore Funeral Home, Sycamore, with the Rev. Rick Dawson officiating. Burial will be at a later date. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.

Memorials may be made to Hospice of Wyandot County, Sycamore American Legion Post No. 250, or Sycamore Volunteer Fire Department and EMS in care of Walton-Moore Funeral Home, PO Box 350, Sycamore OH 44882.

