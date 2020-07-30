Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















FINDLAY — William “Bill” R. Trew, 76, passed away suddenly Sunday, July 26, 2020 at Blanchard Valley Hospital.

Visitation is 1-4 p.m. Saturday at Coldren Crates Funeral Home with a full military rights, presented by the Hancock County Veterans Memorial Squad, to follow at 4 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Coast Guard Mutual Assistance, 1005 N. Glebe Road, Suite 220, Arlington, VA 22201.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.coldrencrates.com.

