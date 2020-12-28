Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















SYCAMORE — William “Bill” R. Failor, age 72, of 7676 TH 10, Nevada, died at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020, at home.

A funeral service for Bill is noon Tuesday at the Walton-Moore Funeral Home, Sycamore, with the Rev. Kristin Buchs officiating. Burial will follow at Salem United Methodist Cemetery. Visitation is 11 a.m. to noon Tuesday before the funeral service.

Memorial contributions may be made to either the Upper Sandusky Community Library, Mohawk Community Library or to the donor’s choice in care of Walton-Moore Funeral Home, P.O. Box 350, Sycamore, OH.

Online expressions of sympathy may be made at waltonmoorefuneralhome.com.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story...

Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!