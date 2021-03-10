Home Obituaries William “Bill” Clay Ferst

William “Bill” Clay Ferst

Posted on March 10, 2021
0
William “Bill” Clay Ferst, loving husband and father of two, passed away Friday, March 5, 2021, at the age of 62, after his battle with cancer at the Bridge Findlay Hospice Care Center, Findlay.

Viewing is 12-2 p.m. Saturday at Lucas-Batton Funeral Home, in Upper Sandusky. The funeral, officiated by Chaplain Steve Sturgeon, will follow immediately. Friends and family are welcome. Burial will follow at Otterbein Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society and may be sent to Lucas-Batton, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Online condolences may be left at lucasbatton.com.

